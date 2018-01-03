A District man who was under court supervision for a drug arrest and was wearing a GPS-ankle-monitoring bracelet when he fatally shot another man a year ago, was sentenced to 29 years in prison Wednesday.

Late last year, Malik Hough, 22, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2016 shooting of 22-year-old Herbert Dowtin, about a month after the two got into an argument.

Authorities say Hough walked up behind Dowtin and shot him eight times as Dowtin walked down the 800 block of Xenia Street in Southeast Washington around 1:20 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2016. Dowtin was unarmed at the time.

Prosecutors say Hough’s DNA was found on the 9mm firearm that was discarded two blocks away. Hough was wearing a GPS bracelet at the time of the murder, but then cut the anklet off in an attempt to evade prosecution. Hough had been arrested for distribution of cocaine a month before he fatally shot Dowtin. In exchange for not being held in D.C. jail on the drug charges, Hough was placed on GPS monitoring.

Hough has remained in jail since his arrest in January 2017 for the slaying. In the courtroom before sentencing Hough, D.C. Superior Court Judge Judith Bartnoff referred to Hough’s actions as “inexplicable.”