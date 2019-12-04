A District man who repeatedly violated the terms of his release after a 1998 slaying, but wasn’t reported by the D.C. agency charged with monitoring him, has been indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in the March slaying of his neighbor Javed Bhutto in Southeast Washington.

Hilman R. “Bobby” Jordan, 46, was arraigned before D.C. Superior Court Judge Milton C. Lee Wednesday morning and entered not guilty pleas to the murder charge and two weapons counts. His attorney, assistant public defender Anthony Matthews, told the judge that Jordan would soon be filing an “affirmative defense” in the case, but did not say whether that would be a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Jordan entered such a plea after fatally shooting Kenneth Luke in March 1998, and spent 17 years in St. Elizabeths Hospital. He was released with conditions that he not use drugs and be regularly supervised by the city’s Department of Behavioral Health. Department officials last month admitted they did not report Jordan’s repeated failed drug tests last year and did not visit him and file psychiatric reports as required. Neighbors told The Post Jordan regularly smoked marijuana, and he apparently posted videos of himself doing so.

On March 1, Jordan allegedly pistol-whipped Bhutto, 63, and then fatally shot him in the chest as Bhutto returned home to his apartment in the City View Condos complex. Police said a surveillance camera recorded the entire episode.