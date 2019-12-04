Jordan entered such a plea after fatally shooting Kenneth Luke in March 1998, and spent 17 years in St. Elizabeths Hospital. He was released with conditions that he not use drugs and be regularly supervised by the city’s Department of Behavioral Health. Department officials last month admitted they did not report Jordan’s repeated failed drug tests last year and did not visit him and file psychiatric reports as required. Neighbors told The Post Jordan regularly smoked marijuana, and he apparently posted videos of himself doing so.