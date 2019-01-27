Dog with severe fight injuries. The animal was one of 12 dogs found in a Southeast D.C. home. (Photo credit of Human Rescue Alliance)

A D.C. man was arrested and charged with felony dog fighting after authorities found 12 dogs and a five-foot-long alligator at his home in Southeast.

“Organized dog fighting is barbaric,” Lisa LaFontaine, president of the Human Rescue Alliance said in a statement following the arrest. “The pain and suffering these animals endured was excruciating and to think that it was all for entertainment is repulsive.”

The arrest of Jaquan Jackson came last week after an earlier search of his home in the Congress Heights neighborhood turned up the alligator, confined in a plastic storage container in a few inches of water, and the dogs.

The Human Rescue Alliance, which investigates and prosecutes animal cruelty cases, had Jackson’s property under surveillance after a dog jumped a fence and hung itself from a chain last June. The organization later received an anonymous tip about the alligator and searched Jackson’s home in July.

A total of 12 dogs — six adults and six puppies — were recovered. Four had scarring consistent with fighting, according to the warrant, and one was found with a canine tooth from another dog lodged in her leg.

The American pit bull terriers and one Rottweiler mix were being kept in a small shed, confined to crates and chained, according to the warrant.

Officers also seized items they said were connected to dog fighting, including a treadmill-like device called a slat-mill commonly used to condition dogs for fighting.

Authorities said multiple devices, including computers, phones, and tablets also were seized. They said photos and videos of dogs being sicced on animals were discovered on several, as were graphic images of animal cruelty. One video showed dogs mauling a young deer, the organization said in a release. Another video showed a rabbit confined in a small room trying to escape an attacking dog.

According to the group, the person filming the video is seen encouraging the dog to attack the rabbit and preventing it from getting away.

The dogs are being cared for by the organization while the case is pending. The alligator was brought to a reptile conservation center and showed signs of “abnormal curvature of the lower jaw” that “can only be caused by chronic inadequate space.”

Jackson turned himself in to D.C. police last week. He was arraigned in D.C. Superior Court and released, said Chris Schindler, the vice president of field services who executed the warrant.

Additional charges will be presented to a grand jury, according to the organization.

If convicted on felony animal fighting charges, Jackson faces a sentence of up to five years and the possibility of a fine of up to $12,500.

Jackson did not immediately respond Sunday to a request for comment.