A 46-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Northeast Washington, officials said, bringing the number of homicides in the city to eight within the first eight days of the year.

The incident happened around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of Dix Street NE. When D.C. police officers arrived, they found a man who was later identified as Abdul Watts, of District Heights, Md., suffering from stab wounds.

Police said he was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those involved in the slaying.

The killing follows a particularly violent week in the District.

Last year, homicides in the District spiked to 160 — a 40 percent increase over the previous year’s total of 116, according to tracking by the Washington Post.

Police attributed the jump to an increased use of guns in crimes and more fatal outcomes when gun violence occurred.

