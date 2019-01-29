An alleged hit-and-run motorist accused of striking two pedestrians in Northeast Washington last summer, killing one of them, was arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, D.C. police said.

The incident occurred Aug. 30 about 3:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Avenue NE, where the two pedestrians were in a crosswalk, police said. One of the victims, Sherron Pressley, 51, of Northeast Washington, died at a hospital.

The driver of the dark-colored vehicle that struck them then fled the scene, police said. The suspect was identified after the arrest Tuesday as Markel Ford, 20, of Northeast Washington.