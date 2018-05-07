HANDOUT - D.C. police are searching for Dekale Bowman, 18, charged with second-degree murder in connection with the killing of his girlfriend, Taiyania Thompson, 16, on Jan. 25 inside an apartment in the 1000 block of Mount Olivet Road. Bowman was arrested in January but mistakenly released from custody in Maryland where he was facing a theft charge. Police have issued a new warrant for his arrest. (DC Police) (N/A/DC Police)

A man accused in the fatal shooting of his 16-year-old girlfriend in the District was rearrested Monday afternoon, four days after he was mistakenly released from custody.

Dekale Bowman, 18, had been freed after a mix-up that involved authorities in both the District and Maryland.

Bowman is charged with second-degree murder in the Jan. 25 shooting of Taiyania Thompson inside an apartment in the 1000 block of Mount Olivet Road NE. He told police the shooting was an accident, according to court documents.

D.C. police arrested Bowman a few days after the shooting, and a D.C. Superior Court judge ordered him detained until trial. But earlier this month, he was transferred to Prince George’s County, where he is charged with misdemeanor theft, and released pending trial in that case.

District officials said they are working to sort out what missteps led to Bowman’s transfer and release.

Court records show a D.C. judge had ordered that Bowman be taken to court only for proceedings in the murder case. When he was moved despite that order, a Prince George’s County jail spokeswoman said officials there were not informed of Bowman’s murder charge, and released him.

When Bowman was arrested in January in the fatal shooting, he also had a juvenile case pending in the District. Details of that case are not public, but such cases remain in the juvenile system until defendants are 21.

On March 8, D.C. Superior Court Judge Judith Bartnoff ordered Bowman moved from the D.C. jail to a juvenile facility called New Beginnings Youth Development Center, described as a secure residential treatment facility for young males.

In that one-page order in the murder case, Bartnoff wrote in bold, large font: “RELEASE/TRANSFER IN THIS CASE ONLY.”

He was in the custody of the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services when he was taken to Maryland on May 2, according to court records and officials. A spokeswoman for that agency, Brenda Padavil, did not respond to interview requests.

On Thursday, a Maryland District Court judge freed Bowman pending his trial in that jurisdiction. Yolonda Smedley, a spokeswoman for the county’s Department of Corrections, said there was no electronic file indicating he had been held without bond in the District, and he arrived with no documents describing his status. Authorities in the District could not immediately say who is responsible for providing that information.

Taiyania was a sophomore at Sustainable Futures Public Charter School in Columbia Heights, which offers a second chance to students who have had trouble at other institutions.

Relatives said at the time they had not heard of the suspect, though police described him as her boyfriend.

Police said Taiyania was killed while sitting on a living room couch and that Bowman told detectives they were joking around and his gun accidentally fired. “I love her. I did not mean to do it,” he told police, according to the arrest affidavit.