Stephanie Goodloe did everything she could to keep herself and her 11-year-old daughter safe from a man authorities described as an obsessive and vengeful ex-boyfriend.

Goodloe sought a court restraining order. She had the locks to her Southeast Washington home changed. She told friends and family members each time her former boyfriend allegedly made a threatening phone call, sent a text message or came to her home. And she owned two pit bulls that barked at everyone.

But prosecutors say Goodloe’s precautions weren’t enough to keep her former boyfriend, Donald Hairston, from slipping into her home early the morning of June 19, 2016, passing the two dogs that knew him, walking into Goodloe’s second-floor bedroom and shooting her as she lay in bed in her pajamas.

“Stephanie Goodloe wanted freedom,” Assistant U.S. Attorney John Timmer said Monday during the first day of Hairston’s trial in D.C. Superior Court.

“She wanted freedom for herself, freedom for her little girl, freedom from this man, Donald Hairston. And when he didn’t get the control he wanted, it made him mad,” Timmer said.

Stephanie Goodloe, who was killed in 2016. ( /Family photo)

Hairston, 51, is charged with first-degree murder. The trial before Judge Danya Dayson is expected to be a challenging one for both federal prosecutors and defense attorneys. Hairston’s attorneys said their client had nothing to do with Goodloe’s death and that authorities immediately — and incorrectly — focused on Hairston as a suspect without properly investigating others. His attorneys stressed there is no DNA evidence. They told jurors the revolver that sent four bullets into Goodloe’s head, back, right arm and wrist has not been found. And they said there is no credible eyewitness.

But prosecutors say Goodloe’s daughter does convincingly identify Hairston, a man she had known for years, as the intruder. In an unusual move during his opening statement, Timmer played the 911 call from the girl, her panicked voice filling the courtroom as she begged the operator to send help. She described the “popping” sound coming from her mother’s bedroom and hearing her mother cry out for help.

Prosecutors are depending heavily on the girl’s account. With Goodloe’s daughter expected to take the witness stand in the coming days, prosecutors wanted the jury to hear her initial fear and grief as well as the identification she relayed to the 911 operator.

“I’m so scared. I’m scared. Please come. I heard shots. I don’t know what to do. I’m only 11,” she said in the 911 call.

After reciting her address, the girl offered a key statement that both prosecutors and Hairston’s attorneys say was critical.

“I didn’t see anything. My head was under the covers. I think it was a man. I think it might have been my stepfather. Please help me,” she pleaded. Timmer in his opening statement said the girl later told police she peeked out from under the blanket and saw a man, wearing a hood, walk past her bedroom door. She said she recognized the man as Hairston, the prosecutor said.

Hairston, sitting next to his attorneys, wiped his eyes as the 911 call was played.

Goodloe and Hairston began dating in 2006. In 2015, prosecutors say, the relationship began to unravel. Hairston began dating other women, and Goodloe ordered him to leave her home. In the weeks leading up to Goodloe’s death, Hairston began stalking her, sending her as many as 170 emails within a two-week period, prosecutors said.

On June 8, 2016, Goodloe went to D.C. Superior Court and secured a restraining order against Hairston. In the court documents, Goodloe wrote that on June 4, Hairston came to her house, banged on the door and shouted for her to come outside. She said he returned three times, and when she finally left her house, she found the tires slashed on her Chevrolet Suburban.

On June 17, two days before Goodloe was killed, Hairston sent a final text with the message “No more.” Hairston then, according to prosecutors, called Goodloe at her job and said, “If I have to go to jail, I don’t care.”

On June 20, just one day after Goodloe was killed, she was scheduled to appear in court to apply for a year-long restraining order beyond the initial one.

“The evidence will show this was a meticulously planned execution,” Timmer said.

Hairston’s public defender Lauren Johnson argued that police failed to investigate other leads as to who might have had a motive to kill Goodloe, including an unidentified person, Johnson said, who stood to secure a $30,000 payout as a beneficiary in Goodloe’s death.

Johnson acknowledged Hairston’s behavior while he was with Goodloe that resulted in the restraining order, but insisted that behavior did not equate to murder.

“Mr. Hairston did things that were not acceptable in his relationship with Ms. Goodloe,” Johnson said. “But he did not kill her just steps away from the little girl who he considered his daughter. The prosecution got this wrong. Convicting an innocent man for a terrible crime that he did not commit will not undo this tragedy.”