Northeast Washington residents criticized plans for a halfway house this week as prosecutors cracked down on escapes from an existing halfway house that the new facility would replace.

Hope Village has had a monopoly on housing D.C. men returning from prison, winning more than $125 million in federal contracts since 2006. That monopoly was threatened Nov. 1 when Core DC, the subsidiary of a Florida-based corrections company, won a five-year, $60 million contract for a new halfway house at 3400 New York Ave. NE, an industrial area near the Maryland line.

Hope Village contested the award in a formal protest with the federal government, saying Core had an unrealistic plan that might result in housing violent sex offenders near children.

At a community meeting Wednesday, D.C. Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5) criticized Core and the Federal Bureau of Prisons, saying they had not included D.C. residents in discussions about the 300-bed halfway house scheduled to open in March.

“I’m at my wits’ end with the Federal Bureau of Prisons,” he said. “They need to start this process all over again.”

Paul Millstein, vice president and head of development at Douglas Development, which owns the building that would house the facility, told about 50 unhappy residents he attended the meeting “not to duck, not to hide.”

He said Core approached Douglas Development about 18 months ago, then his company signed nondisclosure agreements before meeting with the corrections company. He said two company executives visited a Core halfway house in New York City and found it “very well-managed,” but they are doing a “deeper dive” into Core since it won the contract.

Millstein said he spoke to Core officials for the first time this past week, adding that he “implored” them to reach out to the community. While he recognized not everyone would approve of what he said was Douglas’s “straight real estate transaction” with Core, he noted he is a felon and supports integrating former inmates into the community.

“We don’t just like to talk the talk, we like to walk the walk,” he said. (Millstein pleaded guilty to tax evasion more than a decade ago after Douglas Development was investigated for allegedly bribing public officials.)

The crowd was skeptical. Though the building is cut off from neighborhoods by railroad tracks and New York Avenue, a pedestrian entrance to the National Arboretum is a short walk away. The planned halfway house would also be near temporary housing for homeless families at motels.

Pierre Hines, a D.C. attorney who lives in the area, said the Bureau of Prisons “is trying to sneak folks in the back door.”

“I have serious concerns about a shell company, backed by a handful of executives living in Florida, having the capacity to fulfill a $60 million contract to safely house hundreds of returning citizens in D.C.,” he wrote in an email.

Core hasn’t responded to several requests for comment.

As Ward 5 residents worried about felons living nearby, federal prosecutors announced prison sentences this week for two men accused of committing crimes after escaping from Hope Village last year.

The men are among 23 Hope Village escapees convicted after “the U.S. Marshals Service requested the assistance of the U.S. attorney’s office with the investigation, prosecution, and disposition of an increased number of escape cases,” according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia.

Daquan Jackson, 22, of the District was sentenced Tuesday to 33 months in prison after he signed out of Hope Village on Aug. 23, 2017, and never returned, prosecutors said. The next day, Jackson — who was serving five years for armed robbery when he was sent to the halfway house — robbed a pedestrian and stole a car before fleeing law enforcement and crashing into a parked vehicle, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Officials also announced that 28-year-old Lonniel Peterson Jr. of the District was sentenced to 27 months after he left Hope Village on June 20, 2017, and never returned. He was serving a five-year sentence for assault with intent to kill and was rearrested earlier this year with 29 bags containing suspected crack cocaine and a 9mm semiautomatic pistol, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors declined further comment about recent escapes, and U.S. marshals referred questions to the Bureau of Prisons, which declined to comment.

Denise Krepp, a Capitol Hill advisory neighborhood commissioner and longtime Hope Village critic, said the facility should be held accountable for its escapees. Hope Village, which opened in 1978 off the Suitland Parkway, has been a target among activists who say it offers substandard care.

“If you’re getting paid by the federal government to be a halfway house and somebody escapes, . . . why should you continue to get that contract?” she said.

Hope Village did not respond to a request for comment.

As Hope Village battles Core over its new federal contract and Ward 5 residents fight Core’s plans, Darryle Carter, who attended the Wednesday meeting on the new halfway house, said he’s seen such battles before. In 2003, he was part of a group that successfully kept a halfway house from coming to New York Avenue and Bladensburg Road.

“It is like a repeat,” he said.