District officials issued a warning to avoid use of K2 and other synthetic cannabinoids following dozens of suspected overdoses this week. (D.C. Fire and EMS Department)

District emergency officials are issuing a new warning about dangerous batches of suspected K2 hitting city streets, saying medics responded to dozens of overdose reports this week.

D.C. Fire and EMS officials said they have evaluated 47 patients since Monday for symptoms that mirror the effects of an overdose of K2, Spice and other synthetic drugs often sold on the streets as cheap alternatives to marijuana.

Last year, the city linked at least three deaths to the use of such drugs and investigated five more deaths. Officials said the symptoms include vomiting, loss of consciousness and altered mental states.

The city government issued at least three such warnings and attempted outreach to vulnerable communities with agencies such as D.C. police, the Department of Behavioral Health and the fire department.

It was not immediately known whether any deaths were linked to the latest outbreak.

This week medics responded to cases in Southeast near Langston and Raynolds places and in the area of the 1400 block of New York Avenue, said Doug Buchanan, a fire department spokesman.

