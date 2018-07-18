D.C. Fire and EMS crews and ambulances responded to 3rd and E streets NW to evaluate 11 overdose patients Wednesday. (Clarence Williams/Washington Post)

D.C. Fire and EMS medics have transported about 100 overdose patients in the past four days with symptoms that appear to be consistent with K2, or synthetic marijuana, officials said Wednesday.

Medics evaluated and transported about 10 people to hospitals Wednesday, including four patients who were found unconscious and unresponsive at 3rd and E Streets NW, about two blocks from D.C. police headquarters, Chief Gregory Dean said in an interview.

At least four deaths are being investigated by the city medical examiner’s office to determine whether they are related to the spike of medical emergencies, Dean said.

In July 2016, the District took 597 overdose patients to hospitals and caused alarm throughout the city. Last July, medics handled 105 such cases.

The fire chief said several city agencies, including police, health, behavioral health and human services departments are working to prevent more incidents.

“This is a community problem. We are putting resources at it and we need the community’s help to tell us what they see,” Dean said.