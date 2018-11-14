Water pressure that had been low for the past several days has been restored at the District’s Department of Corrections facility in Southeast Washington, according to a statement from the agency.

“Normal operations have resumed,” the statement said.

Problems with the water pressure first publicly surfaced Monday. It impacted the Correctional Treatment Facility, which mainly houses women awaiting trial or sentencing, or who have been convicted of misdemeanor crimes.

The treatment facility is in the 1900 block of E Street SE, a block from the Central Detention Facility, known as the D.C. jail, which is on D Street Southeast. That facility was not impacted, officials said.

D.C. officials said Tuesday morning that inmates housed in areas of the building with low water pressure are being moved to sections that are not impacted. The restoration was completed Tuesday evening, said Keena Blackmon, a spokeswoman for the D.C. Department of Corrections.