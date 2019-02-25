Night after night, D.C. police said a man broke into different apartments in the same complex in Columbia Heights, and as occupants slept he quickly grabbed a few choice items.

Police reports say he sneaked out with gift cards, Metro cards and cash from wallets, but left credit cards and the wallets behind. He took two smartphones but not jewelry. He took a Louis Vuitton bag but dumped out the contents, leaving only with the bag and $100 in cash.

“Clearly he was somebody who had a plan,” said one of the victims, Anand Mylapore, a 40-year-old engineer who lives with his girlfriend at the Park Triangle apartment building. “He was taking things that you couldn’t trace. It seems he was coming into the building over and over again. Initially, we thought he must be really clever.”

Police arrested a suspect Thursday after authorities said he broke into the apartment complex in the 1300 block of Kenyon Avenue NW. Police said they found him hiding in a vacant apartment. A police report says the man was holding an iPhone 5 that belonged to a resident whose apartment had been burglarized Wednesday.

Officers arrested Tremaine McDowell, 36, who court documents say is homeless, and charged him with six counts of burglary — five at Park Triangle and one a few blocks away at the Woodner apartments on 16th Street. A D.C. Superior Court judge on Friday ordered McDowell detained until a hearing Friday. His attorney, Betty M. Ballester, declined to comment.

Park Triangle is on a residential street one block from the Columbia Heights Metro Station and busy 14th Street. The complex advertises lofts and flats and a rooftop terrace with barbecue grills. Its website tells prospective tenants “to make the most of urban living.” The occupants of least three of the apartments broken into at Park Triangle between Feb. 1 and Feb. 20 had either left their doors unlocked or thought a guest had, according to police reports filed in each of the cases.

But how the burglar got into the apartment building remains a mystery. The complex’s manager, Norman Hawkins, said he is awaiting additional details from the police investigation before commenting. He did confirm the account of one resident that the front desk is not staffed 24 hours a day, though the outside doors are locked with only residents having access.

He said tenants knew the security situation when they moved in. “Nothing has changed,” Hawkins said. “It’s been the same way since 2006.”

Mylapore said he doesn’t think he left his door unlocked but that is what police and building managers told him happened, as there was no forced entry. He believes his lock was picked the night of Feb. 1 or the early morning hours of Feb. 2.

He and his girlfriend were sleeping when someone slipped in and took $30 from wallets and a Metro SmarTrip card with $10 credit. Mylapore said his wallet was not taken, and neither was his girlfriend’s jewelry that was on the counter.

“He did not take anything truly valuable,” Mylapore said. “There was jewelry and electronics right next to our wallets, which he didn’t take.” He described the break-in as “certainly unsettling” and noted that the burglar got in and out without alerting his tiny but feisty dog.

Mylapore said he has been considering moving and learning of the repeated complex break-ins “makes that decision a little easier.” He said he believes the burglar got into the complex through a broken side door or followed tenants inside.

In each break-in, police said occupants were home and sleeping. Most victims didn’t notice items missing until they got up. One man did wake up, according to a police report, and yelled “hello” after hearing a noise early Wednesday.

He got up and got to the living room in time to hear a door close. The burglar still had enough time to steal his iPhone 5, police said in a report.

Police said it appears that the burglar returned to the apartment complex the next day and was recognized by an employee whom he had allegedly punched a week earlier.

By then detectives already had the suspect’s name: He had used Mylapore’s Metro card and authorities recognized him from a surveillance photo taken at the Georgia Avenue station, according to an arrest affidavit filed in court Friday.

Police said they found him hiding in a vacant sixth floor apartment.

