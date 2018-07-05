A man broke into a residence in Northeast Washington early Thursday, took a 4-month-old puppy named Bella and then drove off with the dog in her owner’s sport-utility vehicle, according to D.C. police.

Authorities put out a wanted bulletin urging anyone with information to contact police and “help us reunite Bella with her family.”

The break-in occurred in the 1100 block of West Virginia Avenue NE, in the Trinidad neighborhood near Gallaudet University.

The police bulletin included photos of the dark gray 2016 Toyota 4Runner and of Bella, a brown-and-white pit bull puppy. The owner of the dog could not be reached for comment Thursday evening.

Police said the break-in occurred between midnight and 6:30 a.m. No force was used to gain entry through the front door, police said, though a report did not indicate whether the door had been left unlocked.

Once inside the person took keys to the 4Runner, parked about a block away, and the dog, police said. The SUV’s D.C. plate number is FD7799