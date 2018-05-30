Daquan Gray, 16, is charged in the May 16 killing of another teenage boy in Southeast Washington. (D.C. Police)

D.C. police on Wednesday arrested a 16-year-old sought in the May 16 shooting of a high school freshman who was killed as he walked home from school, according to authorities.

Daquan Gray, of Southeast, has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder. He could make an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Thursday.

Daquan is charged with killing Jaylyn Wheeler, 15, of Southeast, during an altercation just off the 600 block of Alabama Avenue SE. The fight occurred about 4 p.m. Both Jaylyn and Daquan are students at Ballou High School. Police had issued a warrant for Daquan’s arrest earlier this week.

Police have not discussed a possible motive but said the altercation may have been related to a fight that occurred at the school. More details about the case are expected to be made public on Thursday after the suspect’s court appearance.