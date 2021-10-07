A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a September homicide in Southeast Washington.

D.C. police said Wednesday they arrested Vernon Parrish of Northeast. He is charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Parrish allegedly fatally shot Ronald Bailey, 52, of Southeast on Sept. 26 in the 5200 block of E Street SE.

Police did not say what they believe the motive was.