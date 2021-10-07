D.C. Police arrested and charged a man in a homicide that happened in September. (iStock)By Dana HedgpethToday at 2:02 p.m. EDTBy Dana HedgpethToday at 2:02 p.m. EDTShare this storyA 37-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a September homicide in Southeast Washington.D.C. police said Wednesday they arrested Vernon Parrish of Northeast. He is charged with first-degree murder while armed. Support our journalism. Subscribe today ArrowRightParrish allegedly fatally shot Ronald Bailey, 52, of Southeast on Sept. 26 in the 5200 block of E Street SE.Police did not say what they believe the motive was. GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...