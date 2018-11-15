Makiyah Wilson, 10, was shot and killed in July as she went to an ice cream truck in Northeast Washington. (Courtesy of Raven Hall)

D.C. police on Thursday said they arrested a fourth suspect connected to the fatal shooting of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson, who was killed outside her home in July when gunmen sprayed a courtyard with 70 bullets.

A police department spokesman, Dustin Sternbeck, confirmed the arrest. The name of the suspect and the precise charges were not immediately disclosed pending the formal booking process.

Makiyah was shot about 7 p.m. on July 16 when four masked men jumped from a carjacked black Infiniti and began firing into a crowded courtyard in the 300 block of 53rd Street NE, in Clay Terrace.

Police do not believe Makiyah was the intended target and have blamed the shooting on a neighborhood feud between Wellington Park and Clay Terrace.

The girl was clutching a $5 bill for ice cream when she was struck; she was standing near the entrance to her apartment building at the time. Four other people were struck; none of them died.

Authorities had previously arrested three other men in connection with the shooting — Quentin “Q” Michals, 21, Qujuan Thomas, 20 and Gregory Taylor, 23. Police have identified Michals as an alleged planner of the shooting, not as a gunman.

Michals, Thomas and Taylor were in D.C. Superior Court on Wednesday for a hearing, and a judge ordered all three men to remain in jail pending trial. Each is charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Police said that people associated with Wellington Park recruited gunmen and obtained a stolen car for the planned shooting. On Wednesday, prosecutors said a video was uploaded to Instagram showing two of the suspects. “We’re the reason the murder rate is high,” they rapped as they waved their middle fingers. Michals uploaded the video, prosecutors said in court.

Keith L. Alexander contributed to this report.