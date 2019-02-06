A D.C. police officer guards a scene after a gunman fired into a bus stop on Pennsylvania Avenue in Southeast Washington. (Clarence Williams/The Washington Post)

D.C. police arrested a 30-year-old man they say opened fire into a crowd at a Southeast Washington bus stop Monday evening, injuring several people.

Ronnell Rashicke Offutt, of Southwest, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at about 5:15 p.m., during the evening commute. Police found five victims who sustained non-life threatening injuries in the incident, including a young girl. Several men were found wounded at other locations after they ran from the shooting scene, officials said.

Investigators released no information about what may have prompted the shooting or why Offutt was charged in the case.

