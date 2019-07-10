Police on Tuesday arrested a man charged in a fatal shooting that occurred last month in the Park View neighborhood of Northwest Washington, according to law enforcement authorities.

Keith Toney, 41, of no fixed address, has been charged with first-degree murder while armed. He had been sought on a warrant and was arrested by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The shooting occurred about 9:50 p.m. on June 22 in the 600 block of Morton Street NW, about two blocks east of Georgia Avenue. The victim was identified as Melton Grant, 45. A police report says Grant lived on the block on which he was shot. He died at a hospital.

Police said in addition to Grant, another man also was shot in the incident. He was found on Georgia Avenue, wounded in the chest, and was treated for serious injuries.

Authorities did not comment on a possible motive; additional details could be made public later on Wednesday when Toney is expected to make an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court.

