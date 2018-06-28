D.C. police on Thursday announced arrests in four separate homicides, including a teenager charged with shooting an accomplished amateur boxer and a man accused of killing a woman who was found stabbed to death two weeks after she had been reported missing.

Authorities had been searching for Kae’von Sutton, 17, since April, when he was charged as an adult with first-degree murder in the March 19 death of the boxer, 22-year-old Aujee “Quick” Tyler, in Southeast Washington.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said Sutton was arrested on Tuesday in Ohio. He will be extradited to the District.

Tyler had wanted to turn professional and won many amateur championships as a teenager. He was shot to death about 4:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Stanton Road SE, in Ward 8, where nearly half the District’s 75 killings have occurred this year.

He was one of seven people slain in a 10-day period in March. Tyler had a wife and three children.

Police have not discussed a possible motive, and little could be learned about the suspect.

In another case dating back to last year, police said they arrested a man in connection with the fatal stabbing of Joni S. Rockingham, 43, of Northeast. Her body was found Dec. 12, about a month after her family had reported her missing a day after Thanksgiving.

Police said Rockingham was found in a trash container in the 300 block of 34th Street NE and that she had been stabbed multiple times. The suspect was identified as Deon Crowell, 49, of Northeast. He was charged with first-degree murder while armed.

“This particular homicide rocked the River Terrace community,” Newsham said at a news conference announcing the arrests on Thursday.

In the third case, police said they arrested a man in connection with the Jan. 6, 2017, shooting of Carl Gray, 25, of Southeast.

Gray and another man were shot inside a residence in the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace SE. Gray died at a hospital on March 16, 2018, and his death was listed as a homicide March 20.

Police arrested Alhajie Brown, 25, of Suitland, Md., and charged him with first-degree murder while armed.

Authorities also said they made a second arrest in the ­shooting death of Kenneth Poindexter, 26, who was killed Jan. 20 in the 5700 block of Benning Road SE during a neighborhood dispute.

Police said three men fired 42 shots, striking Poindexter eight or nine times as he tried to escape. Police said Thursday they had arrested Steven Marquette Robin, 22, of Capitol Heights, Md., and charged him with first-degree murder while armed.

In February, police arrested Charles Wennen Young, 26, of no fixed address, and charged him with first-degree murder while armed.

An arrest affidavit filed in Young’s case says the shooting was over a dispute that involved a woman who had been hit in the head with a bottle and had her door and window damaged during a neighborhood dispute.

The affidavit says Poindexter tried to hide behind vehicles as the gunmen closed in. One witness, according to the court document, said Poindexter “put his hands up as if he were pleading for his life” and that he was then shot several times.