It took D.C. police 14 years to arrest the man Deborah Evans-Bailey long suspected of shooting her daughter in the passenger seat of a Buick Roadmaster. So when the call came that the break had finally come, she didn’t know how to react.

“I think I was in shock,” Evans-Bailey said Friday, the day after police charged a man in the 2004 fatal shooting of 23-year-old Kendra Smith. “I was basically overwhelmed because it’s been a long journey. I know that now the real fight begins. An arrest is one thing, but a conviction is another.”

On Friday morning, 55-year-old Evans-Bailey selected the clothes she would wear later that afternoon to attend the suspect’s first court hearing. Tony Aiken, 47, who had a relationship with Smith that ended a month before she was killed, has been charged with second-degree murder while armed. His attorney did not return a call seeking comment.

Police said in an arrest affidavit filed in court Friday that a detective assigned to review unsolved cases found new leads. The detective also reinterpreted crime scene photos, leading the department to change its initial conclusion that Smith had been fatally shot from outside the vehicle. Police found the back window of the vehicle shattered along with numerous shell casings on the street; none were found inside the Buick. Detectives went on a fruitless search for a mysterious gunman called “Bubble Eye.”

Police said they now believe Smith was shot from inside the vehicle and the other gunshots fired outside were designed to mislead them. Aiken admitted he was the last person to see Smith alive, according to the arrest affidavit filed in court.

Smith grew up on D Street in Southeast, near Benning Ridge.



Kendra Smith was shot and killed outside her mother’s home 14 years ago. (Family photo)

Evans-Bailey said the neighborhood youngsters sought her out to play. “Kendra was a good spirited young lady and anyone who met her felt in love with her,” the mother said.

She graduated from Benjamin Banneker High School and then from Temple University in Philadelphia, where she studied communications and business. After college, Smith worked at a radio station in Philadelphia and then returned to the District, where she got a job as an events planner. In 2004, she spent Sept. 6, the Labor Day holiday, attending cookouts and visiting relatives and friends. Evans-Bailey said Aiken called Smith and asked her to go out that night. Smith agreed.

Evans-Bailey said Aiken double-parked in front of the family’s house that night and waited for Smith to return. After Smith parked about 10:15 p.m., she took her infant child inside to her mother and then left. A few minutes later, a neighbor called Evans-Bailey and said her daughter had been shot. Aiken was not injured.

The new detective said Aiken had told officers Smith had called him and insisted they meet. Police said it was Aiken who wanted to get together and that he might have been upset because their on-again off-again relationship had ended a month earlier and Smith was considering moving to California.

In the reexamination of the case, police and the medical examiner concluded Smith was shot in the left side of the head at close range from inside the Buick. The detective wrote in the affidavit that autopsy photos showed a reddish hue around the entrance wound that indicates the barrel of the gun came in contact with the skin as it was fired.

The court documents state that was either missed during an autopsy in 2004 or the pattern was interpreted differently then. Court papers cited other factors that could complicate the prosecution. Police said in the court papers that the recording of a key 911 calls is missing from the homicide file, and the Buick was sold at auction in 2013.

“This should have been resolved a long time ago,” Evans-Bailey said Friday. “It shouldn’t have gone 14 years. I pray to God to shine the light on the truth.”