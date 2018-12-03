A person with a gun was arrested Monday afternoon inside a middle school in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The incident occurred at Kramer Middle School in the 1700 block of Q Street SE, in Fairlawn.

Authorities released few details. A D.C. police spokeswoman said officers went to the school at 12:54 p.m. after a report of an unauthorized person in the building.

The school was put on lockdown, and the police spokeswoman said officers quickly found the person and recovered a weapon. Police did not immediately identify the person, pending the filing of formal charges.

Police also did not say whether the person arrested had any current or former connection to the school. A school system spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.