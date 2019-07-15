Makiyah Wilson, 10, was shot and killed last July as she went to an ice cream truck in Northeast Washington. (Courtesy of Raven Hall/family photo)

Nearly a year after 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson was killed by gunfire as she waited to buy ice cream, D.C. police arrested a man investigators described as one of four gunmen responsible in her slaying, police said.

D.C. police announced that Antonio Murchison, 26, of Southeast Washington was arrested on charges of premeditated first-degree murder while armed in the July 16, 2018, killing.

Investigators allege that four masked men opened fire into a courtyard crowded with people in the 300 block of 53rd Street NE in the Clay Terrace neighborhood.

Murchison is among 11 people charged in Makiyah’s killing. Several face murder charges while others are accused of conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

In May, prosecutors unsealed an indictment in D.C. Superior Court that named Murchison and three others as the gunmen in the case. Officials did not release new details Monday about the charges against Murchison.

Authorities said the shooting involved a dispute over neighborhood territory that involved Wellington Park crew members. Police said Makiyah was not the intended target when the four masked gunmen emerged from a stolen black Infiniti and began firing.

Murchison had been in custody on an unrelated charge, police said.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news