D.C. police on Monday arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a man who was attacked in November in the Michigan Park neighborhood of Northeast Washington, according to a statement from the department.

Reginald Turner, 34, of Capitol Heights, Md., was charged with first-degree murder while armed. He was arrested by members of the Capital Regional Fugitive Task Force, though police did not provide a location.

He is charged in the killing of Malik Muhammad, 37, of Bowie, Md. Police said Muhammad was shot several times about 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 in the 800 block of Taylor Street NE. Police said he died at an area hospital on Dec. 1.

Police did not provide a possible motive for the shooting. The suspect could make his initial court appearance on Tuesday. Additional details will be made available at that time.

