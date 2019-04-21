D.C. police arrested a suspect Friday in a fatal 2018 shooting that closed out a violent 24 hours that sent last year’s homicide count surging past the 2017 total.

About seven months after the slaying of Anthony Daniel Lawson, 24, who was killed in the 6200 block of Eastern Avenue NE, police said they arrested Demetrius Void, 31, and charged him with first-degree murder while armed.

Void, of Southeast Washington, is being held with no bond, according to online court records. He is set to appear in court May 1 for a preliminary hearing.

Lawson, who was killed just before 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 25 had been shot multiple times, according to police. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

He was one of four men fatally shot in the District in the 24 hours between Sept. 24 and Sept. 25, leaving the District’s homicide count at 119 with three months left in the year.

D.C. closed out 2018 with 160 homicides — up from 116 the year prior.

Police have said guns are being used more regularly in crimes, leading to more fatal outcomes.

