D.C. police on Wednesday arrested a suspect in the August shooting death of a 44-year-old man who was shot in Southeast Washington, according to authorities.

Carlos Galvez Pleitez, 24, of Glenarden, Md., has been charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Police said Pleitez was arrested on a warrant by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. He is charged with killing Denard Orlando Hartwell of Northeast Washington about 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 8 in the 4400 block of Livingston Road SE.