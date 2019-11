D.C. police on Mondayarrested a suspect in the death of a 22-year-old man who was shot in September in Northeast Washington, according to authorities.

Powell is charged with first-degree murder while armed in the shooting of Semaj Alsobrooks, of Northeast, who was attacked just before midnight Sept. 4 in the 3900 block of East Capitol Street NE. Another man who was shot survived, police said.