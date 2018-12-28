D.C. police on Friday arrested a suspect in the October killing of a 22-year-old man who authorities believe was struck by a stray bullet while sitting in his Jeep at a traffic light in Northeast Washington.

Roger Thomson Marmet, known as “Tom” to his family and friends, had just left his volunteer job helping recovering drug addicts at a job assistance center when he was caught in gunfire at Bladensburg Road and 17th Street, on the edge of the Trinidad neighborhood.

On Friday, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham announced that members of a regional fugitive task force arrested Barry Marable, 22, Northeast, and charged him with first-degree murder while armed. Marable is scheduled to make his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Saturday.

Newsham said at a news conference that detectives spoke with Marmet’s family after the arrest. “As you can imagine, they have been devastated by this,” the chief said. [The victim] was a young person who had dedicated his life to helping the homeless . . . who was just on his way home.”

Newsham also highlighted an arrest made Monday in the 2016 fatal shooting of Ivy Tonett Smith, 39, who was at a bus stop and carrying her groceries when she, too, was struck by a stray bullet. He described the shootings as “eerily similar” because they killed unintended victims.

Smith was shot March 6, 2016, in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue SE. Police charged Xavier Eugene Hamilton, 26, with second-degree murder. Newsham described Smith as a mother who worked for a property management company and as a barista at a coffeehouse.

Smith too, Newsham said, “was an innocent bystander.” He said, “it’s senseless to see these kinds of murders happen in our city.”

Marmet’s killing came amid a rising homicide count in the District, which as of Friday afternoon has recorded 159 killings, a 39 percent increase over the same time last year, which finished with 116. The count is nearing the 162 recorded in 2015 that was blamed on a summer crime spike.

[Social worker killed by bullet while sitting in Jeep at intersection]

Several victims this year have been bystanders. A month before Marmet was killed, Wendy Martinez, 35, was fatally stabbed as she was on a run through Logan Circle in what police described as a random attack. A man was ar rested in her case. Over the summer, 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson was struck and killed by one of more than 70 bullets fired by four masked men in a courtyard in Northeast during what police suspect was a feud.

Marmet, an aspiring social worker, had left the So Others Might Eat center in the 4400 block of Benning Road NE about 6 p.m. Oct. 24. He was headed to a group dinner with other volunteers in residence dubbed Gandhi House, about five miles away in Brookland. He was about halfway there when he reached 17th and Bladensburg, near the National Arboretum.

His father, Roger Marmet, said at the time that police told him detectives believed his son was the unintended victim of an stray bullet. He died at a hospital about 6:30 p.m.

[District records 100th killing of 2018]

Roger Marmet said his son, the younger of his and his wife’s two grown children, graduated in May from the University of Vermont with a degree in English. He decided to go into social work.

Marmet joined SOME’s year-long service program and was assigned to the center in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood in Northeast. He grew up in Chevy Chase and was the youngest of three.

“Tom helped residents with their resumes, to identify job leads, and to practice for interviews,” the group’s president, the Rev. John Adams, a Catholic priest, said in a statement at the time of the killing. “He also worked with our transitional housing staff and job training staff to address residents’ further development and ongoing needs.”

In his application for the program, Marmet wrote, “Central to my identity is a desire to help and listen to the people in my life.” After completing the program, Marmet planned to go back to college to study social work.