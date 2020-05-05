The shooting occurred about 6:50 p.m. on April 18 in the 3400 block of 24th Street SE. Police said the victim, Toussaunt Strong, 28, of Clinton, Md., was struck several times, including in the chest, and died at a hospital.
An arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court says several surveillance cameras captured the victim being chased for several blocks, running through backyards and jumping over fences. It was not clear where during the pursuit he was hit.
One person told police that Strong and the suspect had been in a dispute that began two years ago and stemmed from a robbery. Another witness described the two men as being on opposing sides in a neighborhood rivalry.
Mills’s attorney with the Public Defender Service did not respond to an interview request.