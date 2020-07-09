The shooting occurred about 9:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of Cedar Street St. SE, and Davon, a standout football player going into the seventh grade, collapsed in front of the Frederick Douglass Community Center. Police arrived to find the boy dying in his mother’s arms.

The boy’s killing, which came amid a surge of violence in the District, spurred family and community members to march in the street in outrage. Davon was among 11 people fatally shot in the city in the first week of July.

Davon had been with his mother at the cookout in the Cedar Gardens apartment complex in Southeast Washington. He was hit as he went to a relative’s residence to get ear buds and a cellphone charger.

The mother, Crystal McNeal, had organized the cookout as part of her work for the District as a violence interrupter, trying to persuade young men and teenagers to put down their guns.

A year earlier, McNeal, who had recently moved out of Cedar Gardens, had negotiated a cease-fire after taking a dozen young men to a retreat on the Eastern Shore. But violence continued. A week before Davon was killed, video surveillance captured two men opening fire on Cedar Street with assault-style rifles. No one was hit.

Since Davon’s killing, relatives, friends and community members have held rallies and nightly walks through Anacostia, with a vigil scheduled for Thursday. A six-mile walk is planned for Saturday from Birchleaf Park in Seat Pleasant, near his new home in Maryland, to Cedar Street in Southeast Washington.

Davon’s maternal grandfather, Tony Lawson, 56, said he is not sure whether his daughter will return to her job.

“She has good days, she has bad days,” Lawson said in an interview this week.

Davon had been devoted to football and played for the Metro Bengals. He was excited about the season starting, and his last conversation with Lawson was about the sport.

“He said — football practice is starting, are you going to be there,” Lawson recalled. “I said, ‘Yes, I will be there.’ ”

Davon’s paternal grandfather, John Ayala, a founding member of the D.C. chapter of the Guardian Angels, has been out front at rallies and marches, and live-streams many of them on Facebook.

During a march Tuesday night through Anacostia, speakers screamed through bullhorns for people to come forward if they knew anything about the shooting.

“Somebody knows something around here,” the cry went. “Turn yourself in.”

Marchers held up their hands displaying three fingers — for the No. 3 Davon wore on his football jersey.

One of the organizers, Scott Rico, told the crowd, “It took a lot of noise to take that boy away from us.” He urged marchers to make even more noise and wake people up along their two-hour march through the community.

“Turn your lights on,” people screamed as they marched by dark rowhouses. “No justice, no sleep.”

There have been 94 homicides so far this year in the District, up 19 percent from this time last year, which set a decade high.