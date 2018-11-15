D.C. police have arrested a suspect in the October shooting death of a 26-year-old man who was attacked last month in the Anacostia neighborhood of Southeast Washington.

Tondrick Murphy, also 26, has been charged with second-degree murder while armed. He could make his initial court appearance on Friday. Police said in a statement that Murphy has no fixed address.

Police said the shooting occurred just after midnight on Oct. 6 in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE. The victim, Marquis Jones, who police said also has no fixed address, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities did not comment on a possible motive but other details of the case are expected to be made public when the suspect appears in court.