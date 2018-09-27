D.C. police are looking for this man in connection with the Sept. 24 killing of Marquiawa Williams, 24, who was shot in the 1800 block of Benning Road NE. (D.C. police)

Police investigating unrelated shootings that occurred within days on one block in Northeast Washington have charged a man in one of the incidents and are searching for other suspects.

Authorities said a shooting Friday night that left four people injured is not linked to a shooting Monday night in which a 25-year-old man was killed. Both occurred in the 1800 block of Benning Road NE, in the neighborhood of Carver-Langston and west of the H Street corridor.

D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham said that Michael Ross, 26, has been charged with assault with intent to kill in connection with the shootings on Friday, which occurred about 11:10 p.m. near the Food 7 Store. Anthony Farmer, 27, has been charged in an arrest warrant in that incident also with assault with intent to kill, and was being sought.

One person was shot in the chest; others were struck in their legs, arms and feet, according to police.

An arrest affidavit in Ross’s case says that a police officer recognized Ross from surveillance video and said that he had been involved in a previous shooting incident, in which he was a victim. Police said in the court affidavit they had investigated Ross in the past for allegedly threatening someone with a gun. It was not immediately clear whether those incidents are related to Friday’s shooting.

Ross was ordered detained until a court hearing Nov. 9.

About 7:35 p.m. on Monday, police said, Marquiawn Williams of Northeast Washington was shot in the 1800 block of Benning Road NE. He died a short time later at a hospital. The shooting occurred as residents were leading an anti-crime walk through the community. The walk ended at the homicide scene.

Newsham said police are searching for a man in connection with the killing whom they have not yet identified but was captured on surveillance video. The police chief did not divulge a possible motive. Williams’s 46-year-old uncle, Paul Williams Jr., was shot and killed in July in Shaw, according to a relative.

The Benning Road shootings were part of a spasm of violence that broke in the District on Friday and in which at least 21 people were shot, 10 of them fatally, through Tuesday. The violence pushed the number of homicides in the city to 119, more than the 116 people who were killed in the District in all of 2017. There were 83 homicides in the District at this time last year.

At a news conference Wednesday night, Newsham and Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) spoke about the recent surge in violence in the city.

“We know that regardless of motive, this type of violent crime is disruptive and outrageous and highlights the need to get guns out of our community,” Bowser said. The police chief added that in recent days “young men have unnecessarily lost their lives.”

D.C. Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5), which includes Benning Road in that area, said to any potential suspects, “I’m pleading with you, come forward.”