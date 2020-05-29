The affidavit does not say whether police believe Malachi was part of a crew or was with people who were.

The arrests made over the past several days could help answer questions posed by residents in Shaw worried about violence over the past several months and tie up loose ends to several recent shootings, including homicides.

AD

AD

A detailed arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court on Friday outlines disputes and alliances among several street crews and links a single handgun to the killing of Malachi on the 600 block of S Street NW and to several other shootings.

Police described it as a “ghost gun,” an untraceable self-built firearm that is becoming common at crime scenes across the District.

“The recent violence between these rival crews has resulted in several shootings and homicides,” police wrote in the affidavit.

Police identified the suspects as Aaron Brown, 24; Reginald Steele, 21; Koran Jackson, 19; and Tyiion Freeman, 20. Brown, Steele and Jackson are from Southeast Washington. Freeman is from Northwest.

AD

All four suspects were charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Brown was the only defendant to make an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Friday. A brief hearing focused on a Maryland case involving Brown for which is to be extradited, and he was ordered detained until that matter is resolved.

AD

Details of that Maryland case were not available. Brown is represented by an attorney for the D.C. Public Defender Service; a spokeswoman declined to comment.

Police on Friday outlined an exhaustive investigation into Malachi’s killing that relied on surveillance video, phone records, postings on social media, interviews with informants, ballistic evidence, the GPS log for the getaway car and a fingerprint they said one suspect left behind on a piece of blue tape used to hold together a broken side mirror on the getaway car.

AD

One witness told detectives the dispute was over “some rap stuff” and trash talk between crew members over Instagram Live. The person told police the violence stepped up after a shooting near the Shaw Metro Station in 2019.

In September, Tahlil Byrd, 19, was killed during a shootout in the 600 block of S Street NW.

AD

Police said in the affidavit that Byrd was a member of a crew called 35 Double Zero, or 3500, which is aligned with several other groups, including the Really Ready Gang. They said the man convicted of shooting Byrd is associated with a crew called Lincoln Westmoreland, or LWM, named after a housing complex at 8th and R streets in Shaw.

AD

Police said the suspects charged with targeting Malachi’s group were avenging the killing of Byrd. The day after Malachi was killed, police said Malik Brown was fatally shot on Quebec Place in Petworth. The affidavit says Brown was affiliated with the Really Ready Gang. No arrests have been made in that case.

Police linked several other shootings to the feud, including one in February on Rhode Island Avenue that left three people injured.

Malachi was shot days before his birthday and shortly after returning from a trip to New York City, where he had marveled at the bridges spanning the waterways around Manhattan. His mother, Melissa Laws, said at the time her son had performed well on an eighth-grade test at the Cardoza Education Campus. He had a summer job lined up for the Real News Camp, a social justice program produced at the Shaw Community Center.

AD

AD

Laws, the program director at the community center, said her son had become insular after an incident last year in which he and another youth were handcuffed by a Metro Transit Police officers investigating mischief at the U Street station. The incident gained widespread attention when police used a stun gun on a university student who complained the boy was being mistreated.

“It was hard to get him to open up,” Laws said in March. “He didn’t want anyone to see him as weak. The incident kind of broke him. . . . It made him really closed. He lost all respect for authority, to the point where you really couldn’t touch him.”

Laws couldn’t be reached for comment on Friday.