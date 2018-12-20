D.C. police arrested suspects Thursday in two unrelated killings in Northeast Washington — one near the Rhode Island Avenue-Brentwood Metro station in July, the other outside Union Station in October.

In the shooting near the Metro station, police said they arrested Curtis A. Edwards, 38, of Capitol Heights, Md., and charged him with second-degree murder while armed.

Edwards was charged in the July 20 shooting of James T. Eaton of Northeast Washington, who was killed about 3:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE.

Police did not describe a possible motive.

Police also arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of James E. Ferrell, 24, on Oct. 31 in the unit block of Massachusetts Avenue NE. Police said they charged MacArthur Venable, 34, with first-degree murder while armed.

The suspect does not have a permanent address, and neither did the victim, according to police. Ferrell was shot several times about 9:50 p.m. near First Street NE. Police said Ferrell was found on a sidewalk and later died at a hospital.

Both suspects are expected to make initial appearances in D.C. Superior Court on Friday, when additional information will be revealed in court documents.