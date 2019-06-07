D.C. police arrested Jada Jena Smith (left), 18, and charged her with armed robbery and first-degree murder. Police are seeking Xavier Dontrell Culbreth, 18, also on a first-degree murder charge. (DC Police)

D.C. police announced the arrest of one of two suspects sought in the robbery and stabbing death of a man attacked in April outside the Potomac Avenue Metro station in Southeast Washington.

Jada Jena Smith, 18, of Southeast, was arrested Thursday and charged with armed robbery and first-degree murder. A D.C. Superior Court judge Thursday ordered her detained until a preliminary hearing June 25.

Smith’s attorney, Kevin L. Mosley, could not immediately be reached for comment.

A second suspect, Xavier Dontrell Culbreth, 18, is being sought on an arrest warrant, also charging him with first-degree murder, authorities said.

Police accuse the two of robbing and fatally stabbing Jamal Ferrell, 40, of Southeast, about 11:40 p.m. on April 28. The attack occurred in the 700 block of 14th Street SE, outside the closed Metro station. Authorities said the victim was stabbed on the escalator leading from the street to the underground entrance and was found next to a closed gate.

Ferrell died at a hospital. His relatives could not be reached for comment.

An arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court in Smith’s case says police recovered video that shows much of the attack. In addition, several witnesses, including a Metro employee closing the station, reported seeing an argument and then seeing the victim tumble down the escalator. Two witnesses told police they saw Ferrell being kicked and beaten at the bottom of the escalator.

The affidavit says the incident began while Ferrell and the suspects rode on a Metrobus to the Potomac Avenue station. Video from inside the bus shows Ferrell arguing with the group and the dispute continuing after they got off the bus at Potomac Avenue. The nature of the dispute wasn’t known.

Police said the group fought outside the station entrance, and witnesses told detectives they saw Ferrell on the ground and someone going through his pant pockets, removing a wallet. Police said the victim then was dragged down the escalator.

The affidavit says the suspects then boarded a B2 Metrobus headed southeast on Pennsylvania Avenue. Video from that bus captures part of their conversation, with one man telling others that Ferrell had stabbed him first, according to the affidavit.

“I hope he alright, man,” one said, according to the court document. “He stabbed me and all that.”

A female voice says: “He did have a knife. That was his knife.”

Police said in the affidavit that they identified the suspects from the video and searched Culbreth’s residence on April 29. At that time, police said in the affidavit, Culbreth told them Ferrell had harassed him on the bus on the way to the station and had stabbed him in the hand during the argument outside the station. He denied to police he stabbed Ferrell.

Police said in the court document that Culbreth had a small cut on his hand. They also said they found Ferrell’s bank debit card and bloodied clothes inside Culbreth’s room.

Authorities said they examined evidence and ran forensic tests before issuing an arrest warrant for Culbreth and Smith, while continuing to search for Culbreth.

