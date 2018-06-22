Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested and charged in several robberies and thefts from taxi drivers in neighborhoods in Northeast and Northwest Washington.

One of the teenagers is from Capitol Heights, Md., and the other is from Northeast Washington. Both were charged as juveniles with various counts of robbery, theft and assault.

D.C. police said the incidents began May 24 when the youths took a taxi to the 2200 block of 12th Street NW, west of the Howard University campus. Police said one of the teens assaulted the driver before fleeing.

On June 10, police said, the teens stole property from a taxi driver after reaching a destination in Brookland, in Northeast Washington. A week later, police said, they stole property from a driver in Brookland and, on the same day, held up another driver at knifepoint and stole money in Truxton Circle, close to Brookland.

Three more attacks were reported on Monday and Tuesday, two in Brookland and one near Logan Circle, police said. In each case, property such as a cellphone was reported stolen.

Both teens were arrested Wednesday.