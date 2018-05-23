Tyshon Perry was fatally stabbed May 1 outside the NoMa-Gallaudet Metro stop in the District. (KIPP DC College Preparatory)

Detectives arrested two suspects Tuesday night in the May 1 stabbing death of a 16-year-old high school student who was attacked during a fight outside the NoMa-Gallaudet Metro station, the D.C. police chief announced Wednesday.

The suspects, ages 16 and 18, are charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Tyshon Perry of Northeast Washington, who aspired to be an FBI agent and was a sophomore honor-roll student at the KIPP DC College Preparatory charter high school.

Police identified the defendants as cousins Kurt Hewitt, 18, and Demonte Hewitt, 16. Demonte Hewitt is charged as an adult.

Authorities have not described an alleged motive but have said the stabbing occurred about 4:25 p.m. as students walked from the school to the Metro station after classes. Authorities and witnesses described a large fight at the station in the 1300 block of Second Street NE, near Florida and New York avenues.

[Tyshon Perry recalled as math whiz who wanted to be FBI leader]

Perry is one of six youths ages 14 to 17 killed in the District this year. There have been 58 homicides in the District this year, a 45 percent increase over the same period last year.

Faculty at KIPP DC College Preparatory have recalled Perry as a student who excelled in math, played intramural football and made friends in different cliques.

“He was one of those students you go into teaching for,” said his faculty adviser, Mallory Loveridge.

Perry lived with his parents in Deanwood, five miles east of NoMa. Both work for the D.C. public library system and described their son as outgoing, well loved and intelligent. “He was not a problem as a kid,” said his father, Shonpaul Perry, 46. “He was not in the street. He was not gangbanging. He wasn’t hanging out. He wasn’t bringing strange company into our home. No, sir.”

The youth volunteered once a week at the Parklands-Turner Library, where his mother works as an aide. From an early age, his parents said, he talked about a career in the criminal-justice field, and in recent years he was focused on federal law enforcement.

“He wanted to be the first black director of the FBI,” his mother, Gina Nixon-Perry, said in an interview this month.

As for college, her husband said: “We hadn’t locked onto one particular university. But we had our eyes on the Ivy League. We were shooting for the stars.”