Police said in an arrest affidavit that the victims include a woman who was used as a “human shield” by a man who was being targeted by a gunman. In addition to those killed, five other people were wounded in incidents.

Police identified the teenager as Michael Mason, whose address was listed in the Navy Yard area of Southeast Washington. He was charged as an adult and has been ordered detained on four counts of first-degree murder while armed and four counts of assault with intent to kill, among other charges.

Mason denied his involvement in most of the shootings during interviews with homicide detectives, according to the affidavit, and it was not clear whether police allege that the youth or someone else pulled the trigger in many of the cases. Mason blamed the driver of a vehicle in one of the fatal shootings, though police said evidence did not support his claim.

Mason’s attorney did not respond to an interview request Monday, and a man who identified himself as Mason’s father declined to comment when reached by telephone. The boy’s mother did not return calls.

The arrest might help explain a surge of violence over the past two months in Anacostia, but it raises many other questions left unanswered in an arrest affidavit that numbers more than 30 pages but does not describe the precise motives in many of the shootings. Most of the shootings occurred in Southeast Washington; one killing was in Northeast.

Instead, authorities describe a broader and long-standing feud between Simple City, which operates in neighborhoods along Benning Road, and a group called “37th,” named after a street near Anacostia.

Mason is charged in the fatal shootings on April 7 of Brea Moon, 21, of District Heights, Md.; on May 19 of Jazel Henderson, 20, and Terrance Griffin, 31, outside a store in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE.; and in the May 22 fatal shooting of Antwuan Roach, 18, of Southeast Washington, in the 3800 block of East Capitol Street NE.