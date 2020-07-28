The incident occurred Oct. 19, 2014 in the 3300 block of Prospect Street NW. Police said the woman was assaulted as she slept, and that the assailant left when the woman woke up.
At the time, authorities would not say if the victim was a student at nearby Georgetown University. School officials issued a public safety alert and said the area was home to about 1,000 students who lived off campus.
The Public Defender Service, which is representing Cabling, did not respond to an interview request on Tuesday.
According to an arrest affidavit, police said they developed Cabling as a suspect based on similar patterns and descriptions in other incidents reported in the area. Court records show he was convicted of breaking into another house on Prospect Street in 2013.
Cabling denied to police that he assaulted a women, according to the police affidavit. Cabling told police the incident “must have been a misunderstanding,” the court document says.