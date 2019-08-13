D.C. police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting of a Maryland man that occurred earlier this month in the Eckington neighborhood of Northeast Washington, according to a statement from the department.

Police said they charged Meisha Hines, 23, of Northeast, with first-degree murder while armed. Hines could make an initial appearance Tuesday in D.C. Superior Court.

The shooting occurred about 10:20 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 1500 block of North Capitol Street NE, near O Street and just north of New York Avenue. Police identified the victim as Wendell Youngblood, 46, of Baltimore.

Police said Youngblood had been shot several times and died at a hospital. No possible motive has been provided.

Authorities said Hines also has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon after allegedly striking another person with a baseball bat on Aug. 11 in the first block of Florida Avenue NW. That is three blocks north of where the Aug. 3 shooting occurred.

