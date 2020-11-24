Officials in the office of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) did not immediately respond to inquires Tuesday night. Newsham also did not respond to a request for comment.
The chief has been at odds with the left flank of the D.C. Council who have criticized his handling of demonstrations and spending.
The surprise announcement came in a news release from the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. The statement said Newsham was chosen following a nationwide search and is expected to begin his new job in February.
“We are happy to welcome Chief Newsham to Prince William County and the level of expertise he brings to the position,” said Prince William County Executive Chris Martino.
Antonio Olivo contributed to this report.