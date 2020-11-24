The news came abruptly in a news release from the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) learned of Newsham’s new job when a reporter contacted him Tuesday night.

In a statement, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) thanked the chief and said that “he led the department through a time of great change and challenge for our city and our nation, and we appreciate his distinguished service to the District.”

She said an interim chief would be announced soon.

Newsham said his departure felt bittersweet, but he looked forward to taking on a new challenge.

“After 31 years, it’s time for a change, and I saw the opportunity in Prince William,” Newsham said in an interview. “It’s a county that’s growing, a county that needs good policing like any part of [the District].”

The chief said he will stay in his role until after President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration in January.

The District will join a number of the Washington area’s other jurisdictions in hunts for police chiefs. Over the past five months, the commanders of departments in Fairfax, Arlington, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties all have announced they were stepping down or retiring.

In the District, tensions between Newsham and the liberal D.C. Council have been growing for some time and became worse in the aftermath of demonstrations drawing thousands to Washington to rally for changes to policing in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis.

The council approved $15 million in cuts to the police department, a relatively modest trim compared with the steep cuts sought by activists but one opposed by the mayor, who said it would jeopardize public safety. Lawmakers also approved emergency legislation, including a measure requiring the department to publicly identify officers who use deadly force and to post footage of the incidents. Police and lawmakers also feuded over law enforcement tactics used against protesters, including spraying chemical irritants.

D.C. police last week took the unusual step of tweeting from the official department account in apparent opposition to legislation favored by D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6). The council is growing increasingly skeptical of law enforcement with the arrival of council member-elect Janeese Lewis George (D), a vocal critic of police, and council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), a supporter of criminal justice overhauls, replacing a more conservative member of the council.

Even before the Floyd demonstrations, the council had been scrutinizing police behavior, mandating the use of body cameras in 2015 in the aftermath of racial justice protests over the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo. Newsham frequently sparred with Allen, who talked of a “significant rebalancing” of money “away from policing and toward programs better suited for social challenges.”

Council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8), who also has sparred with Newsham, said in a text message Tuesday night, “I don’t see no one crying about Newsham leaving.”

Newsham has fought back against the criticism, repeatedly saying he is not against making changes.

Newsham often noted that as a commander, assistant chief and then chief, he spent nearly two decades rebuilding a department whose officers once led the nation in shooting people — a time he recently described as “dark days” — and felt his efforts to bring change went unappreciated by law makers.

Newsham infuriated members of the council this summer when in a video to officers and in interview with The Washington Post, he accused them of “abandoning his force.” He told Allen during a budget hearing that victims of homicide were “getting lost in the conversation” over policing changes, and he decried the council’s moves as a “knee-jerk” reaction to demonstrators. He called the push to defund “a tag line.”

Newsham, who was named chief in 2017 by Bowser, was credited by members of her office with keeping the Trump administration from assuming control of the police force during days of sometimes volatile demonstrations over the summer.

Newsham is expected to begin in Prince William in February. The city will now join other Washington area jurisdictions in their searches for a chief

Earlier this month, Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. announced he would leave in February. The department said the move was long planned, but all the department’s unions had expressed reservations about his leadership.

Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare retired in August, citing changes being made amid demonstrations. Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski resigned abruptly in June following the release of a report alleging racial discrimination and harassment in the department.