D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham on Friday rejected an appeal from an officer fighting to keep his job after the city concluded he should be fired for fatally shooting a motorcyclist in 2016.

The chief’s ruling upholds decisions by the department’s internal affairs division and public police tribunal that met in April and unanimously concluded Officer Brian Trainer was not justified in shooting Terrence Sterling.

Both the investigators and the police panel said Trainer failed to follow the department’s training and policy when he shot Sterling, a 31-year-old HVAC technician from Fort Washington, Md., who had been heading home from a party.

Newsham did not comment beyond a brief statement issued by a police spokesman. The department said Trainer would be terminated June 22.

Trainer’s attorney, James W. Pressler, could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon. His appeal of the tribunal’s decision accused the police panel of acting more like prosecutors than independent fact finders, and said they were influenced by previous public comments from Newsham and Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), who urged Trainer to quit.



Terrence Sterling, 31, of Fort Washington, Md., was fatally shot by a District police officer after he crashed the motorcycle he was riding into a police cruiser during a traffic stop on Sept. 11, 2016. (Family photo)

Pressler has said he would continue appealing the case. Prosecutors had said there was insufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against Trainer; Sterling’s family settled civil claims with the District for $3.5 million.

The shooting occurred early Sept. 11, 2016, after Trainer and his partner, in a marked police car, spotted Sterling going through a red light. Sterling had been reported speeding, driving at speeds of more than 100 mph, and had marijuana and twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

Trainer and his partner ignored two orders to call off the chase and pursued Sterling for about 30 blocks, ending near the Third Street Tunnel. They used the cruiser to straddle the entrance.

Trainer testified that Sterling deliberately drove fast at his cruiser and struck a side door, pinning Trainer’s leg and prompting him to fire to prevent serious injury. The department argued that Sterling was trying to go around the cruiser and bumped the door. They said Trainer should not have had his gun out and that he broke policy by firing at a moving vehicle.