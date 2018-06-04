D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham warns residents about buying fraudulent tickets to Washington Capitals games. Here, he holds images of fake tickets seized from a man from New York who was arrested and charged Saturday with selling fraudulent tickets to fans. (Peter Hermann/The Washington Post)

D.C. police are warning hockey fans to be wary of buying playoff tickets on the street or the Internet, saying people have been scammed out of hundreds of dollars for passes that turn out to be fakes.

Authorities arrested one man from New York City on Saturday who they said sold fake tickets to three people. D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham displayed images of the fake tickets Monday.

“The tickets that are fraudulent look exactly like the real tickets,” Newsham said, speaking to reporters outside Capital One Arena. “You don’t know it's a fraudulent ticket until you try to go through a turnstile and can’t get in.”

Police said Glen Poindexter, 47, of the Bronx was charged Saturday with three counts of fraud.

Newsham said there are most likely many other people who were victimized by other sellers but who didn’t report it to police. It is legal to sell tickets for up to face value; it is illegal to sell them for more than face value.

Newsham said catching someone illegally selling tickets — a practice commonly called scalping — is difficult, given the crowds packing the closed streets outside the arena, where bands are playing and people can watch the game on a large screen.

Newsham said the lowest price he’s seen tickets selling for on the Internet is $1,100.

The chief warned that “if you go out and buy a ticket, make sure it’s from a trusted Internet site or from someone you know. . . . If you pay cash for this, you’re putting yourself in a precarious position.”

Police said there was only one other arrest Saturday after the Capitals’ victory against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals. A Silver Spring man was arrested after police said he climbed a light pole and refused to come down.

Newsham said people should celebrate and have a good time but cautioned, “We hope people won’t be out here drinking, and we hope the Capitals win.”