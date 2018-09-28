Joevon Smith-Patterson, 17, student at Ballou High, shown in this undated family photo, died at a hospital on Jan. 29, 2018. Police said he reported being assaulted in a classroom on Jan. 10, 2018. (N/A/Family photo)

D.C. police have closed their eight-month investigation into the death of a high school senior who had reported being attacked in a classroom, saying the inquiry ended after a medical examiner did not rule the death a homicide.

The medical examiner concluded 17-year-old Joevon Smith-Patterson suffered a seizure and found the manner of death to be “undetermined.” Smith-Patterson attended Ballou High School.

A D.C. police spokeswoman said in an email “this case is now closed unless additional information arises.”

An attorney representing the Smith-Patterson family declined to comment on Friday. The youth’s parents said around the time of his death they believed their son had been killed.

Before Smith-Patterson died, he told his family and police he had been attacked by classmates during an argument over a cellphone. Police said the youth told detectives two classmates struck him on the face and body and that he was sprayed with perfume. He was unable to give a precise time for the incident.

Smith-Patterson later fell ill, and police said he suffered from “nausea, stomach aches, and headaches,” according to a police report. The report said he had no visible injuries.

A ruling of homicide would require the medical examiner to determine the youth died at the hands of another. Police would then determine if the homicide was criminal.

In January, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said investigators would review security tapes, interview teachers, security guards and other students. But he noted Smith-Patterson and his classmates had developmental disabilities, which made it difficult to get precise information.

Perry Stein contributed to this report.