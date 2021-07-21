The new unit will first be deployed to the neighborhoods of Columbia Heights/Parkwood, Bloomingdale and Washington Highlands to supplement existing patrols, Contee said. Police said they will base patrol hours and locations on violent-crime data from the previous 14 days of the current year and the corresponding next 14 days of the previous year. The unit also could be redeployed in the course of the day “to address critical incidents and emerging crime trends.”