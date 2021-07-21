The announcement came just days after shootings over the weekend resulted in the death of a 6-year-old girl and a panic during a Washington Nationals home game. Police investigations are underway in both cases.
With 105 homicides so far this year, killings in the District are on pace to match last year’s 16-year high of 198.
“Part of this is making sure, as a community, that we come together and say, ‘No more,’ ” Contee said.
Contee made the announcement less than a mile from Ingenuity Prep Public Charter School, where the slain child, Nyiah Courtney, had been eager to start first grade. But the unit’s formation was not directly a response to last week’s shootings, Contee said, adding that officers received their assignments last week.
The new unit will first be deployed to the neighborhoods of Columbia Heights/Parkwood, Bloomingdale and Washington Highlands to supplement existing patrols, Contee said. Police said they will base patrol hours and locations on violent-crime data from the previous 14 days of the current year and the corresponding next 14 days of the previous year. The unit also could be redeployed in the course of the day “to address critical incidents and emerging crime trends.”
Police said the unit’s officers will focus on finding and arresting people responsible for violent crimes.
Contee added that community engagement is a crucial part of the department’s mission.
“This is a way to bring down barriers and allow officers and the community a chance to interact,” he said.
