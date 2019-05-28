A 36-year-old man from Maryland was fatally shot early Tuesday in Southeast Washington’s Barry Farm neighborhood, according to D.C. police.

The shooting, which also injured a second person, occurred just hours after five people, including a child, were wounded in a shooting near the Barry Farm Recreation Center on Monday afternoon.

The shootings were about five blocks apart, but police have not said whether there was any connection.

Police identified the man who was slain Tuesday as William Boykin of District Heights. The person who was wounded was not identified, and police said his injuries were not serious. The shooting occurred about 12:04 a.m. in the 2600 block of Birney Place SE.

The incident was the latest in a spate of gunfire and other violence over the Memorial Day weekend that killed three people, including a 15-year-old honor roll student shot outside a convenience store in Congress Heights. The teenager was killed about 1½ miles from the Barry Farm community.

In all, at least 20 people were shot in the District between Saturday and just after midnight Tuesday, according to police accounts and the department’s postings on social media. One man was stabbed to death.

Police had few details of the shooting on Birney Place, which occurred less than 10 hours after the shooting in front of the entrance to the pool at the Barry Farm Recreation Center, which was open at the time.

Police said four men and a younger victim were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Rhonda Edwards-Hines, a member of the Advisory Neighborhood Commission, said on Monday that she was worried about the people using the pool. Just outside the entrance, police had marked 14 spots where they found bullet casings.

“I have to be concerned about the babies that were inside,” Edward-Hines said. “They could have been out here.”

The 15-year-old student who was slain in Congress Heights, Maurice Scott, was shot about 10:30 a.m. Sunday outside the Holiday Market in the 3500 block of Wheeler Road SE, two blocks from the ninth-grader’s school — the Somerset Prep D.C. Public Charter School.

Maurice was one of four people shot by a man who police said stepped out of the front passenger seat of a light-colored, four-door sedan and opened fire in the parking lot with a long gun or rifle. Police said one of the wounded victims is a child.

Perry Stein, Antonio Olivo, Jenna Portnoy and Martin Weil contributed to this report.

