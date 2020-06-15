Allen, who chairs the council's Committee on Public Safety and the Judiciary, told D.C. police Chief Peter Newham at a hearing in the past week that “there needs to be a significant rebalancing of how we use our public dollars to support and improve communities of black and brown residents away from policing and toward programs better suited for social challenges.”

The first several people who spoke at Monday’s scheduled six-hour hearing, this one for residents, called for reallocating funds from police, while some called for the department to be reconstituted.

“Institutional racism cannot be ignored,” said Danya Greenfield, who lives in Dupont Circle. She said “homicides and gun violence continue to increase,” and that the term “defund” is “about the need to radically shift priorities.”

Monday’s hearing came days after the council unanimously passed emergency legislation to expand civilian oversight, make it easier to fire officers and for the public to see body camera videos when officers use significant force. Newsham called it legislation done “in knee-jerk fashion” that left his members feeling abandoned.

The chief told officers in a video message that the council “forgot about our history” of change, and said lawmakers “insulted us by insinuating that we are in emergency need of reform.” Newsham, who also cites a rise in homicides, said he hears strong backing from residents and business owners around the District. After a woman was killed in Anacostia in a hail of 40 bullets in June, Advisory Neighborhood Commission member Tony Prestwood tweeted, “But to be clear, my community has asked for more police, not less.”

In an interview, Newsham said 91 percent of his budget goes to salary and benefits, leaving few places other than personnel to make large cuts. The chief warned that “to all of a sudden dramatically reduce the number of officers in our city without a plan of how we’re going to handle the calls for service and the violence is a little scary for me.”

The police department’s current budget is $515 million, but that does not include $25 million spent for contractual pay raises for officers. The proposed budget for fiscal 2021 is $533 million. Factoring in the $25 million, the department has less money to spend in the fiscal year than in the past fiscal year.

Newsham said the proposed budget will shed about 60 officers from the 3,800-member force, through attrition. He said deeper cuts could lead to a longer hiring freeze, and an even smaller department. The administration has previously said that falling below 3,700 officers would be dangerously low in terms of providing necessary police services. The economic impact from the coronavirus has already forced D.C. police to freeze hiring for six months, beginning in October.

Newsham told council members at the past week’s hearing that underfunded departments are forced to skimp on training and hiring standards, and have more complaints about excessive force. He cited the 1990s in the District, when he said the department lacked money and led the nation in shootings by officers. He said “appropriate funding” helped turned around the agency.

The chief also told lawmakers he wants to keep programs that foster the same types of changes now being sought in policing — de-escalation, implicit bias and cultural sensitivity training, along with a cadet program that increases diversity and encourages local residents to join the force.

“I understand that D.C. communities are frustrated, angry and hurting,” the chief told lawmakers. “Metropolitan Police Department officers are obligated to meet this pain with even more respect, more professionalism and more empathy.”

At Monday’s hearing, Council Member Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large), took issue with Newsham’s reaction to the legislative changes, saying it “creates a false narrative of division at a time when we need it the least.” White said comparing D.C. police to Minneapolis misses the point “that somehow that means we don’t need police reform. We are in deep need of reform. We are decades behind where we should be. Anyone who gets in the way of that progress is part of the problem.”

The Washington Interfaith Network, a coalition of more than 40 congregations, is urging District leaders to redirect $100 million — nearly one-fifth of the department’s budget — to invest in violence prevention programs and mental health and domestic violence teams to respond to crisis, instead of police.

“Fundamentally policing has to be rethought,” said William H. Lamar IV, pastor of the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church, after the group submitted written testimony to Monday’s hearing. “Using police to solve problems that are not law enforcement problems exacerbates negativity and inflames the kind of challenges we are seeing in our cities.”

Other residents testified one-by-one at the hearing, which was conducted virtually and streamed online.

Nia Evans said the legislation passed by the council last week is “not sufficient in any shape or form.” She called for police to be out of city schools and called on lawmakers “to be on the right side of history. MPD is failing. It breathes a culture of violence and racism that cannot be reformed.”

Moran Monroe simply said, “Defund MPD and refund our community.”

But William Leibner, a lifelong resident of the District, noted gun violence continues to rise. “This was an issue” before the demonstrations, he said, “is an issue today and will be an issue tomorrow. Daylight shootings on 14th Street and Benning Road will not stop.” He urged the council to give police more money, train them and hold them accountable.

Residents and activists who testified Monday repeatedly called the District “over-policed.” At the first part of the budget hearing June 8, council members demanded Newsham defend a force that is among the largest per capita in the country. Before covid-19, the administration had wanted to make the force even larger, bringing it up to 4,000 by 2023.

“What’s special, what’s magical about 4,000?” Council Member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3), asked the chief when he appeared at the Zoom hearing in the past week. “Do we need 4,000 officers?”

Newsham said there is no “magic number” but the 4,000 mark was derived during discussions with Mayor Muriel E. Bowser after hearing people at community meetings across the District say they wanted to see more police walking foot posts or riding scooters.

Allen listed cities roughly the size of the District, such as Seattle, and some even larger, such as San Francisco, which have fewer officers. Allen said he didn’t believe the large force “is making us a safer or more just city.”

Administration officials have noted the District’s population nearly doubles in size with the influx of federal workers, and grows even more with tourists. They also say officers have unique national security responsibilities. Newsham added two other reasons for so many officers — a rising homicide count and large scale demonstrations.

But Council Member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5) during the June 9 hearing told Newsham that for years the approach to crime was “increasing funding for law enforcement, and therefore an increase in public safety.”

He added, “I think the premise is not accurate.”

Newsham told McDuffie he is convinced the violence stems from a “prevalence of guns in our community” coupled with “repeat violent offenders and a failure to hold those violent offenders accountable.”

McDuffie said money earmarked for police could be better spent elsewhere. “You can take a thousand guns off the streets Monday and you will still have a culture of gun violence,” he said.

In a tense exchange, Newsham noted the woman’s violent death in Anacostia and said such killings tend to “get lost in the conversation” over budgets, and he added that the rest of the criminal justice system needs to step up.

“It’s counterproductive to try to find solutions if we always deflect and say the U.S. attorney is not prosecuting folks or the judges aren’t locking them up long enough or the politicians aren’t tough enough,” McDuffie responded. “The fact of the matter is we incarcerate more people than any other city in the country, and yet here we are Monday, homicides are up 9 percent.