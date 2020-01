A D.C. police diver rescued a man who fell in the Washington Channel Wednesday night at the Wharf in Southwest Washington, city officials said. The man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police and D.C. Fire and EMS crews were called to the 800 block of Wharf Street SW, near the Capital Yacht Club, after bystanders reported a person in the water about 10:20 p.m., said Vito Maggiolo, a fire department spokesman. Rescue crews used spotlights from a fire boat and units on land before a diver located the man after searching for about 20 minutes.