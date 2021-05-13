“We publish the full data of the police department,” the group’s latest posting reads. In broken syntax, the group indicated the District made some monetary offer, “but the amount turned out to be too small.” They added, “There is no way back you had very many chances.”
City officials have declined to comment on any negotiations with the group and have not confirmed the authenticity of the documents.
The documents also include purported daily briefing papers prepared for the police chief in January. They include updates on arrests and investigations into the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, along with intelligence from the days after the insurrection.
Babuk first reached out to the District in late April and later began releasing files detailing the hiring process for 25 officers. The files contain sensitive information including bank account numbers, results of polygraph tests and medical histories.
In an email sent to members of the department last month, D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said those affected directly by the data theft would be contacted individually and offered guidance.
“I recognize this is extremely stressful and concerning to our members,” Contee wrote.
Cybersecurity experts say that Babuk is using a different technique than that employed by many other hackers: Instead of crippling a computer system, such as hackers did recently in Baltimore, Babuk stole data and held it hostage. The experts warn that even if the District pays the group, there is no guarantee the hackers won’t make new demands, or sell the data elsewhere.
Last month, the group claimed it had files containing information about gangs, names of suspected crew members and the identities of confidential informants. Babuk posted screenshots of the files, but it was not clear if they had actually gained access to them.
Early Thursday, the group posted a password to open a large file that was available for download off its site. Some of the information is already publicly available, such as statistics regarding the department’s Summer crime prevention initiative, a list of new hires and a list of homicide victims from 2012 and 2013.
Some files contain sensitive law enforcement information identifying people suspected in various violent crimes, including those not yet been arrested and who may not know they are being investigated.
The information posted on gangs is specific, some listing schools certain crew members attend, and incidents, such as fights in hallways, believed to be related to crew disputes.
Some of the information in the documents is years old, such as previews of demonstrations from a decade ago, while other files are recent.