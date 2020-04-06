No injuries were reported.
Videos posted on social media sites showed ATV riders, some without helmets, riding hands-free, pulling wheelies and even crashing into one another on city streets.
Police officers did make several arrests when a few of the vehicles stalled or drivers trapped themselves down city streets. In one instance, an ATV stalled, and as the driver ran from the scene, the person dropped a firearm that officers recovered, Sternbeck said.
Department policy prohibits officers from chasing such riders, an effort to prevent situations involving fleeing dirt bikes speeding recklessly to elude police.
The vehicles are not legal to operate on city streets, as they lack safety features such as turn signals or headlights. But the bikes have grown in popularity in recent years, which police and residents complain can create havoc in neighborhoods as many riders trick ride or speed through traffic and even on sidewalks.
Rather than chase the riders, police attempt to identify them and their vehicles to make arrests or confiscate the bikes at a later date, when they are parked.